 'Betrayed, Treated With Utmost Indecency': Swati Maliwal Quits AAP, Set To Join BJP
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HomeIndia'Betrayed, Treated With Utmost Indecency': Swati Maliwal Quits AAP, Set To Join BJP

'Betrayed, Treated With Utmost Indecency': Swati Maliwal Quits AAP, Set To Join BJP

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal quit the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging she was “betrayed” and “treated with utmost indecency.” She accused Arvind Kejriwal of abandoning the party’s core values and claimed assault and intimidation. Maliwal cited corruption and harassment within AAP, saying she will reveal more details after returning to Delhi.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday announced her resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that the party had strayed far from its founding principles and that she had been “betrayed” by its leadership.

‘Values We Began With Have Been Abandoned’

Reflecting on her journey, Maliwal said she had devoted herself to public service since 2006, beginning with the RTI and anti-corruption movements led by Anna Hazare.

“With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values, and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party,” she said.

Alleges Assault, Says Attempts Made To ‘Silence’ Her

Maliwal levelled serious allegations against the leadership, claiming she was physically assaulted and mistreated.

“At his residence, on his signal, I was brutally beaten and treated with utmost indecency,” she alleged, adding that efforts were made to shield the accused and intimidate her.

“Threats were made to ruin me, and every possible effort was made against me,” she said.

Cites Corruption, Harassment And ‘Looting Of Punjab’

Explaining her decision to quit, Maliwal pointed to what she described as growing corruption, harassment of women, and the rise of “thuggish elements” within the party.

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“Seeing the unchecked corruption… incidents of harassment and assault against women, and the betrayal and looting happening with Punjab, I have decided to leave the party today,” she said.

To Speak In Detail After Returning To Delhi

Maliwal said she would elaborate further after returning to the national capital from Itanagar, where she was attending a parliamentary committee meeting.

“After returning to Delhi tonight, I will speak in detail on this matter,” she added, concluding her statement with “Jai Hind.”

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