'Betrayal Of Punjab': Bhagwant Mann Seeks Recall Of Defector MPs, But Law Says Otherwise

For Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the exit of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party is not just a constitutional issue it is a deeply political and emotional moment.

In response, Mann is seeking an urgent meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. He plans to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan with a large delegation of AAP MLAs, carrying what the party describes as the voice of Punjab’s mandate.

The Core Demand: ‘Right To Recall’

At the heart of AAP’s move is a strong demand to recall the exited MPs, including Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak.

The party argues that these MPs were elected by Punjab’s legislators, who themselves represent lakhs of voters. Their switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party, AAP claims, violates the public mandate of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Can MPs Be Recalled?

Despite the strong political messaging, the legal position is unambiguous there is no provision in Indian law to recall MPs or MLAs.

India’s Constitution does not recognise a “Right to Recall” for elected representatives at the state or national level. Once elected, MPs remain in office unless they resign, are disqualified, or are convicted in a court of law.

Even the President has no authority to remove or recall Members of Parliament.

Where The Real Battle Lies

The only legal route available to AAP is through the anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule. According to media reports, AAP plans to approach Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan, seeking disqualification of some defectors.

However, the seven MPs have invoked the law’s “merger clause”, which protects them from disqualification if two-thirds of a party’s legislators agree to switch. With seven out of 10 MPs backing the move, they meet the threshold.

Why ‘Recall’ Exists Only At Grassroots

Interestingly, the concept of recall does exist in India but only at the local level. In states like Punjab, sarpanches and some municipal representatives can be removed through no-confidence motions.

But this principle has never been extended to MLAs or MPs.

Politics Over Procedure

While the legal outcome may be limited, the political impact is evident. Mann’s move is widely seen as an attempt to frame the defections as a moral and democratic violation ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections.

For AAP, the fight is now twofold legal and political. Mann’s outreach to the President may strengthen public sentiment and sharpen AAP’s 2027 narrative, but legally, the demand to recall the seven Rajya Sabha MPs holds little ground. The anti-defection law’s merger clause shields the defectors for now. The real contest will unfold before Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan.