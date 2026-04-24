Raghav Chadha Leads Mass AAP Rajya Sabha Exodus to BJP: How A Two-Thirds Majority Bypassed Anti-Defection Law

Rajyya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha |

While rumours of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s eventual defection to the BJP had long been circulating, the scale of the actual exodus delivered a profound shock to the Aam Aadmi Party. The departure was not limited to Chadha alone, the exit of six additional MPs transformed a predictable rumour into a devastating blow to the party’s central leadership.

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, Chadha announced that a full two-thirds of the party’s representatives in the Upper House had resolved to merge with the BJP. This strategic manoeuver was explicitly framed around constitutional provisions to ensure the group’s political survival.

This mass migration has thrust the Anti-Defection Law back into the national spotlight. Far from being a mere change of political heart, the move represents a sophisticated legal gambit designed to handle the rigours of the Tenth Schedule. By coordinating a departure of exactly two-thirds of the legislative wing, the defectors aim to utilise the "merger" loophole, which protects them from the disqualification that usually follows individual floor-crossing.

Consequently, this calculated exodus highlights the ongoing tension between political stability and the legal frameworks intended to prevent party hopping in Indian democracy.

What is the Anti-Defection law?

The Anti-Defection Law was introduced in 1985 via the 52nd Constitutional Amendment to stop the "Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram" culture of the 1960s, where legislators frequently hopped between parties for personal gain. Its primary goal is to ensure that when citizens vote for a candidate based on their party affiliation, that representative cannot simply switch sides the next day without consequences. It penalises "floor-crossing" by disqualifying lawmakers who defect, effectively stripping them of their seats in Parliament or State Assemblies.

Why the two-thirds rule is critical

Under the current law, an individual MP or MLA cannot simply quit their party and join another without losing their seat. However, there is a major exception known as the merger rule. Following the 91st Amendment (2003), if at least two-thirds of the elected members of a legislative party agree to merge with another party, they are exempt from disqualification.

In the context of the recent AAP crisis, for a group of MPs to join the BJP and keep their seats, they would need to meet this 66.6 per cent threshold. Without this majority, any individual who "voluntarily gives up membership" or joins a new party—as seen with the MCD councillors who formed the IVP—faces immediate disqualification from their current post.

Grounds for losing a seat

The law isn't just about formal resignations, it covers several "shades of grey" defined in the Tenth Schedule. A member can be disqualified for defying a party "whip," which is an official directive on how to vote during crucial sessions.

Furthermore, for nominated members of the House, the law provides a six-month window; if they join a political party after this period, they are disqualified. Independent members face the strictest rules, as joining any political party after being elected leads to an automatic loss of their seat.

Who decides fate of defectors

The presiding officer—either the Speaker of the Lok Sabha/Assembly or the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha—is the final authority on disqualification petitions. This has historically been a point of contention because Speakers often belong to the ruling party and are sometimes accused of delaying decisions to favour their side. However, the legal scenario shifted in early 2026 when the Supreme Court issued a final three-week deadline to the Telangana Speaker regarding pending petitions, reinforcing that Speakers cannot sit on these decisions indefinitely.

While the Speaker's word was once final, the Kihoto Hollohan (1992) case established that these decisions are subject to judicial review if there is evidence of bias.

Current challenges and way forward

Many argue that the law has a democratic deficit because it often forces legislators to vote according to party orders rather than their own conscience or the needs of their constituents. The recent fragmentation within AAP highlights a growing trend where members utilise the merger clause to bypass the law's penalties.

As the Supreme Court noted in Padi Kaushik Reddy v. State of Telangana (2025), there is an urgent need for parliamentary reforms to ensure timely and fair adjudication, potentially moving the power of disqualification to an independent tribunal to ensure total neutrality.