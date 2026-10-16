Best Of FPJ Opinion: Government’s ‘Extreme Paranoia’ On CJP protests, Himachal Congress’ 2027 Test & More

Here is a roundup of five editorials and op-eds published in the Free Press Journal in the past week. The opinion section of the Free Press Journal provides incisive perspectives and in-depth commentary on a range of subjects from India and the world. If you would like to read more such articles on the go, please consider downloading the Free Press Journal app .

A Besieged Capital, A Paranoid Government The jailing of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for five days for “repeated violation of law and order” is an indication of the extreme paranoia that has seized the government, states the Free Press Journal’s October 15 editorial.

Himachal Congress’s 2027 Test: From Organisational Repair To Mission Repeat With barely a year left before the 2027 Assembly elections, anti-incumbency could hit the Himachal Pradesh Congress government hard, while the lack of coordination between the government and the party organisation threatens to add fuel to the fire, writes KS Tomar.

Beneath The ‘Apolitical’ Movement Lies A Political Agenda The Cockroach Janata Party’s strategy has been one of ‘tactical radicalisation’. Initially positioned as a peaceful protest, it rapidly shifted to violating statutory orders, storming barricades, confronting security forces, and attempting to provoke state violence, writes Bhavdeep Kang.

We Cannot Use Democracy As An Excuse For Our Shortcomings The appalling failure of educational outcomes and rule of law is not because of democracy; it is because of a dysfunctional state. In other words, we cannot use democracy as an excuse for our shortcomings, writes Dr Jayaprakash Narayan.