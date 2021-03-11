Bengaluru: Zomato delivery executive counters woman's charge, says 'she hit herself with her finger ring'

Bengaluru: A new version has emerged on the Zomato incident with the delivery executive who was accused of punching a customer on her nose stating that it was the lady who first verbally abused him, and then hit him with her footwear.

It may be recalled that Hitesha Chandranee, a content provider and make-up artiste in Bengaluru, made an Instagram video accusing a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting and injuring her while delivering food. Subsequently, Kamaraj, the delivery executive, was arrested by police and suspended by Zomato.

Speaking to The News Minute, he said: “After I reached her apartment door, I handed her the food and I was expecting her to pay me. I also apologised since the delivery was delayed due to traffic and bad roads. But she was very rude from the outset. She took the food but refused to pay for the order. She said she was talking with Zomato chat support”.

Fearing that he will lose money, he pleaded that she pay for the order. “At this point, she called me a ‘slave’ and then she started shouting ‘What can you do?’ In the meantime, Zomato support told me that they have cancelled the order from their end based on her request and I asked her to return the food but she did not cooperate,” he added.

“As I was walking towards the lift, she started using expletives in Hindi. She suddenly threw slippers at me and started hitting me. For my safety, when she was hitting me, I tried to use my hand to shield her blows. When she was trying to push my hand away, she accidentally hit herself with her finger ring on the nose, which led to the bleeding. Anybody who sees her face, will understand that this wouldn't be created by a punch. And I don’t wear any rings,” he said.

Later Kamaraj was called to the local police station where he was questioned for two hours. “The police did not disrespect me in any way. But now I have to spend Rs 25,000 for legal expenses to prevent my arrest,” he was quoted by TNM.

Meanwhile, Zomato suspended the food delivery executive temporarily pending an investigation.