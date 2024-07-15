Bengaluru Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Expected With Lowest Temperature To Drop Up To 20°C | X

Bengaluru: The city woke up to cool temperature and comfortable weather on July 15. While residents are enjoying the weather, India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rainfall will continue to keep them on toes with water logging, electricity disruptions, and traffic woes likely to be a common sight. Residents are expected to take necessary precautions like vacating vulnerable structures and planning travel wisely throughout the month of July. Bengaluru city is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 27.3°C and minimum temperature to drop up to 20°C.

IMD's forecast for Karnataka on July 15

IMD said scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts on July 15.

Scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru districts on July 15.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur over Belagavi, Kodagu districts on July 15.

Isolated heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur over Gadag, Koppal, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Hassan, Davangere, Mysuru, Bellari districts on July 15.

Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur at most places over remaining districts of Interior Karnataka on July 15.

Local Weather Report and Forecast For: Bengaluru-City Dated :Jul 15, 2024 | IMD

IMD's Forecast for Karnataka for the month of July

IMD said that extremely very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 15. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka from July 16-18 and over North Interior Karnataka from on July 15. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of North Interior Karnataka on July 16-18.

IMD's Warning for Fishermen

IMD said that squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Karnataka Coast from July 15-17. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.