 Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka

Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Thursday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 15 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds across the state from September 26 to 28. Rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

FPJ Shorts
4 Dead, Over 70 Injured As Ladakh Statehood Protest Turns Violent; Calls For Sixth Schedule Grow
4 Dead, Over 70 Injured As Ladakh Statehood Protest Turns Violent; Calls For Sixth Schedule Grow
Pakistan Cricket Team Jersey Scam: PCB Accused Of Providing Poor Quality Uniform For Asia Cup 2025
Pakistan Cricket Team Jersey Scam: PCB Accused Of Providing Poor Quality Uniform For Asia Cup 2025
Mumbai Coastal Road Blocked! Traffic Movement Halted On Both Sides Due To Car Fire, Commuters Face Heavy Congestion; Visuals Surface
Mumbai Coastal Road Blocked! Traffic Movement Halted On Both Sides Due To Car Fire, Commuters Face Heavy Congestion; Visuals Surface
Pahalgam Terrorists Bought Chargers Online To Stay Connected With Handlers; Police Arrest Local Aide From Kulgam
Pahalgam Terrorists Bought Chargers Online To Stay Connected With Handlers; Police Arrest Local Aide From Kulgam

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rains Expected With Cloudy Skies; Konkan Under Yellow Alert
article-image

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. A reversed wind pattern characterises the monsoon. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

4 Dead, Over 70 Injured As Ladakh Statehood Protest Turns Violent; Calls For Sixth Schedule Grow

4 Dead, Over 70 Injured As Ladakh Statehood Protest Turns Violent; Calls For Sixth Schedule Grow

Pahalgam Terrorists Bought Chargers Online To Stay Connected With Handlers; Police Arrest Local Aide...

Pahalgam Terrorists Bought Chargers Online To Stay Connected With Handlers; Police Arrest Local Aide...

Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka

Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Karnataka

'Abdication Of Humanity & Morality': Sonia Gandhi Slams Modi Govt's Muted Voice On Palestine Issue

'Abdication Of Humanity & Morality': Sonia Gandhi Slams Modi Govt's Muted Voice On Palestine Issue

₹3,000 Jacket At ₹1,600: Ravi Kishan Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over GST - VIDEO

₹3,000 Jacket At ₹1,600: Ravi Kishan Attacks Akhilesh Yadav Over GST - VIDEO