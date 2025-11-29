 Bengaluru Weather: Cyclone Ditawah To Bring Moderate Rainfall On Saturday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather: Cyclone Ditawah To Bring Moderate Rainfall On Saturday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will experience partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on November 29. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 17 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
Bengaluru Weather Report

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the city is set to experience chilly weather on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 25 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 17 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru is expected to witness the sunset at 5: 51 PM. The weather department has predicted that the rainfall is likely to occur in some regions of Karnataka in the upcoming days.

Cyclone Ditawah is influencing rainfall

Cyclone Ditwah has caused destruction in Sri Lanka, and it is moving towards India. According to the weather department, the city is also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the weekend, further lowering mercury levels. This storm is influencing rainfall in Karnataka. As a result, some parts of the city will receive moderate rainfall, and many others will receive heavy rainfall over the weekend.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

Bengaluru Weather: Cyclone Ditawah To Bring Moderate Rainfall On Saturday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Taking the IMD as a source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and stated,"Cyclone Ditwah" has reached the Tamil Nadu coast and is likely to move northwards. As a result, scattered thunderstorms with strong winds are likely to occur in the South Interior districts today and tomorrow and in the North Interior districts on November 30."

About cyclone Ditwah

The name Ditwah means lagoon and it was suggested by Yemen as part of the cyclone naming convention. The name especially refers to Detwah Lagoon, a famous and protected coastal lagoon on the northwestern coast of Socotra Island.

Cyclone Ditwah is a tropical storm that developed in the Bay of Bengal and is heading toward the shores of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, causing heavy rainfall, intense winds, and possible flooding. The cyclone has inflicted significant destruction in Sri Lanka, resulting in numerous deaths and extensive disruption before heading toward India. Officials are urging residents in coastal regions to remain vigilant and heed official alerts because of heavy rain and strong winds.

