 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Districts Of Karnataka For Next Few Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Districts Of Karnataka For Next Few Days

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Districts Of Karnataka For Next Few Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Wednesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | The Weather Channel

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 17 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 50 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

Rainfall is issued in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for light to heavy rain in the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgiri in Karnataka over the coming days. Coastal regions such as Birugali and Gudugu could also experience heavy rainfall.

Today's AQI and humidity

FPJ Shorts
SEBI & IEPFA Jointly Organise Camp In Punjab To Help Investors Reclaim Unpaid Dividends & Unclaimed Shares
SEBI & IEPFA Jointly Organise Camp In Punjab To Help Investors Reclaim Unpaid Dividends & Unclaimed Shares
'Turn New York City Into Mumbai': US Real Estate Investor Barry Sternlicht Opposes NYC Mayor Mamdani's 'Rent Freeze' Proposal
'Turn New York City Into Mumbai': US Real Estate Investor Barry Sternlicht Opposes NYC Mayor Mamdani's 'Rent Freeze' Proposal
Doping Shock! Why Was 2014 Asian Games Medalist Manju Bala Hit With A 5-Year Suspension?
Doping Shock! Why Was 2014 Asian Games Medalist Manju Bala Hit With A 5-Year Suspension?
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 Released; Details Here
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 Released; Details Here

The humidity in the city is likely to be around 68 per cent, and the AQI of the city remains poor at 121. These levels of pollution might lead to discomfort in sensitive populations, especially those with respiratory or heart conditions. The predicted rain and rising humidity may temporarily decrease particulate matter. Nonetheless, specialists advise that individuals persist in exercising caution by wearing masks in areas with heavy traffic and reducing outdoor activities during peak times.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes To Smog-filled Morning, AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 207
article-image

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Districts Of Karnataka...

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Districts Of Karnataka...

Delhi: Women Brawl Outside Luxury Hotel, Pull Hair And Hurl Abuses; One Gets Dragged By SUV | VIDEO

Delhi: Women Brawl Outside Luxury Hotel, Pull Hair And Hurl Abuses; One Gets Dragged By SUV | VIDEO

Bizarre! Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic;...

Bizarre! Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic;...

Delhi Red Fort Blast Occurs Exactly When Interviewee Says ‘Bomber Ko Border Pe Hi Khallas...’ On...

Delhi Red Fort Blast Occurs Exactly When Interviewee Says ‘Bomber Ko Border Pe Hi Khallas...’ On...

West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast

West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast