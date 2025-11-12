Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Districts Of Karnataka For Next Few Days

Bengaluru Weather | The Weather Channel

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 17 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 50 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

Rainfall is issued in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for light to heavy rain in the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgiri in Karnataka over the coming days. Coastal regions such as Birugali and Gudugu could also experience heavy rainfall.

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity in the city is likely to be around 68 per cent, and the AQI of the city remains poor at 121. These levels of pollution might lead to discomfort in sensitive populations, especially those with respiratory or heart conditions. The predicted rain and rising humidity may temporarily decrease particulate matter. Nonetheless, specialists advise that individuals persist in exercising caution by wearing masks in areas with heavy traffic and reducing outdoor activities during peak times.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.