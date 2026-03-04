 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Clear Skies On Tuesday: Here's To Know Everything
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Clear Skies On Tuesday: Here's To Know Everything

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Clear Skies On Tuesday: Here's To Know Everything

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted sunny weather and clear skies in the city. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 19 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience clear skies and sunny weather on March 4, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 19 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. As March unfolds, the state is settling into dry and warm weather. According to the IMD, morning temperatures are still low, but daytime temperatures will rise across the state.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Dry and sunny weather is likely to continue across the state, with a possible increase in maximum temperatures."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 33 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 75, which indicates a moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The state is already experiencing summer-like conditions. The minimum temperatures have increased by 3 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the temperature is likely to increase in this month. The weather agency has warned that a harsh summer is expected in most regions of Karnataka, including Koppal, Raichur, Karwar, and Chitradurga.

Weather update for the upcoming days

According to the weather department’s forecast, some districts may receive scattered rainfall this week. A rainfall alert has been issued for Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal, and Gadag in the upcoming days.

