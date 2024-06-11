Bengaluru Weather Update for June 11: Warm Day Today Making Sunglasses & Sunscreen A Must; Scattered Rainfall Expected

FP Pic

Bengaluru: Although the sky is expected to be cloudy today in Bengaluru, sunglasses and sunscreen is a must since the day is expected to be warm. Tuesday started with a temperature of 26.89 °C. The city of Bengaluru is expected to see cloudy sky on Tuesday, June 11. As per IMD, Bengaluru will experience a few spells of rain or thundershowers on Tuesday. Maximum temperature will go up to 27.1°C while minimum temperature will drop to 21.6°C on Tuesday.

Local Weather report and forecast for Bengaluru City for June11 | IMD

As per IMD, on Wednesday, June 12, Bangalore is expected to record a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.95 °C and 27.95 °C, respectively. On Monday, Bengaluru recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 21.0, which implies good air quality in the city.

Read Also Bengaluru Weather Update For June 10: Partly Cloudy Sky With Light Rain Predicted

Karnataka weather report for June 12

As per Indian Meteorological department, scattered heavy to very heavy rains are expected over Uttara Kannada district. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur over Udupi district. Isolated heavy rain very likely is likely to to occur at most places over Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad district. Heavy rain very likely to occur at a few places over Ballari, Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga districts.

Karnataka weather report for June 12 | IMD

Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka. Light rain very likely to occur at a few places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka.