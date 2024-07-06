Bengaluru Weather Update For Today: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain & Thundershowers In City; Minimum Temperature To Drop Up To 19.9°C

Bengaluru Weather Today: IMD Predicts Moderate to Heavy Rainfall On Friday | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is expected to experience a cool and breezy day on July 6, Saturday with maximum temperature likely to range between 29-30°C, and minimum temperature to drop up to 19.9°C. Light to moderate showers and lightning are expected in some parts of the city. India Meteorological Department said that light to moderate rain and thundershowers along with sustained wind with wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at a few places in Bengaluru on July 6.

Local Weather Report and Forecast For: Bengaluru-City Dated :Jul 06, 2024 | IMD

KARNATAKA DISTRICT WISE TEMPERATURE OBSERVATION FOR JULY 6 | IMD

Karnataka weather forecast for July 6

As per IMD, Scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain very likely to occur over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts.

Scattered heavy rain to isolated very heavy rain/thundershowers and sustained wind with wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur over Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga districts. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers and sustained wind with wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at a few places over the Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts of South Karnataka.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers and sustained wind with wind speed reaching (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over the North Interior Karnataka.

Impacts Expected for Heavy Rainfall

IMD said that places where heavy rainfall is predicted are likely to face wlogging and flooding of Low-lying areas, damage to Kuccha and unsecured and Temporary structures, disruption of Electricity, disruption of traffic flow, damages to trees, minor damages to crops, mudslides and rock falls.