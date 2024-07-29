Bengaluru Weather Update: Coastal Cities To Experience Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka Says IMD; Check Temperatures, Humidity & More

Bengaluru Weather Update |

Bengaluru: The Garden City woke up at 06:05 am with relative humidity of 80 per cent. The sun is expected to set at 6:47 pm. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas today, and drizzle is expected in the northern and southern parts of the state.

The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west with a maximum speed of 31 km/hr. Meanwhile, the speed of the wind can decrease to 29 km/hr. According to the local weather department, the humidity level can rise up to 86 per cent, and the minimum level is expected to be 66 per cent.

We will now be able predict our weather with accuracy! Following my request, the IMD has greenlit the installation of a Doppler radar in the city, scheduled to be operational by year-end. This is a major step towards better weather forecasting &preparedness for natural disasters. pic.twitter.com/xibzYoM9am — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 22, 2024

Rainfall is expected in coastal areas

The clouds are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. Less rain is expected in the North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. However, the IMD issued an alert in the state's coastal areas as heavy rainfall is likely to occur in these regions.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and captioned, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast: (Source:IMD) Coastal districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rains today, moderate rains are likely in the rest of the days. For North Interior and South Interior districts, moderate rainfall is likely from July 29 to August 2. # Monsoon."

Weather forecast for July 30

On Tuesday, the sun is expected to rise at 06:05 am with a cooler temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. The wind is likely to blow from the west at a moderate speed of 26 km/hr. Residentials can experience 81 per cent humidity.