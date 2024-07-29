 Bengaluru Weather Update: Coastal Cities To Experience Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka Says IMD; Check Temperatures, Humidity & More
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal regions of Karnataka, whereas light showers are expected in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Temperatures are expected to hover between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Update |

Bengaluru: The Garden City woke up at 06:05 am with relative humidity of 80 per cent. The sun is expected to set at 6:47 pm. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas today, and drizzle is expected in the northern and southern parts of the state.

The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west with a maximum speed of 31 km/hr. Meanwhile, the speed of the wind can decrease to 29 km/hr. According to the local weather department, the humidity level can rise up to 86 per cent, and the minimum level is expected to be 66 per cent.

Rainfall is expected in coastal areas

The clouds are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. Less rain is expected in the North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. However, the IMD issued an alert in the state's coastal areas as heavy rainfall is likely to occur in these regions.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and captioned, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast: (Source:IMD) Coastal districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rains today, moderate rains are likely in the rest of the days. For North Interior and South Interior districts, moderate rainfall is likely from July 29 to August 2. # Monsoon."

Weather forecast for July 30

On Tuesday, the sun is expected to rise at 06:05 am with a cooler temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. The wind is likely to blow from the west at a moderate speed of 26 km/hr. Residentials can experience 81 per cent humidity.

