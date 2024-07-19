Bengaluru Weather Update For July 19: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Showers In City During Next 5 Days | The Weather Channel

Bengaluru: Bengaluru continues to enjoy the pleasant weather as the onset of monsoon has now wished good bye to the deadly heatwave. Heavy rainfall had kept the residents on toes with water logging and related inevitable inconveniences forming a common scene in the city. However, remining of July is likely to be a balanced period. IMD predicts light to moderate showers in most parts of the city enough to keep the temperatures low.

According to India Meteorological Department, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru districts. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Kodagu districts. Isolated heavy rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur over Belagavi, Haveri, Dharwad, Yadgir, Hassan districts. Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed reaching (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at most places over remaining districts of Interior Karnataka.

IMD Warnings for July

1) IMD said that extremely very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka on July 19.

2) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka on July 20 2024

3) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka till July 22, and over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 21-22.

4) Sustained wind with wind speed (40-50) KMPH very likely to prevail at isolated places over the State from July 19-20. Sustained wind with wind speed (30-40) KMPH very likely to prevail at isolated places over the State on July 21 & 22.