Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In City & Its Surrounding Areas

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06:38 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 19 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06:28 PM. The weather department has predicted light rainfall in the city and its surrounding areas for February 25, 2026.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "There is a possibility of cloudy weather across the state at times, with scattered thunderstorms and strong winds expected in the southern interior, northern interior and Malnad regions today."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 74 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 161, which indicates moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The state is already experiencing summer-like conditions. The minimum temperatures have increased by 3 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the temperature is likely to increase in March. The weather agency has warned that a harsh summer is expected in most regions of Karnataka, including Koppal, Raichur, Karwar and Chitradurga.

Weather update for upcoming days

According to the weather department’s forecast, some districts may receive heavy rainfall this week. A rainfall alert has been issued for Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Gadag in the upcoming days.