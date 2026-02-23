 Bengaluru To Witness Partly Cloudy Skies As IMD Forecasts Dry Weather Conditions
The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies in Bengaluru on February 23, with no rain expected across the city and surrounding areas. Temperatures are likely to range between 19 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will stay around 33 per cent and the air quality index is expected at about 75, indicating moderate air quality for residents.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Forecast | X/ @bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience partly cloudy skies on February 23, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.
The city woke up at 06:09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 19 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06:09 PM. The weather department has not predicted rainfall in the city and its surrounding areas for Monday.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Dry weather is likely to continue across the state of #Karnataka, with cloudy weather, light to moderate rains with scattered thunderstorms and strong winds expected today."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 33 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 75, which indicates a moderate air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The state is already experiencing summer-like conditions. The minimum temperatures have increased by 3 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the temperature is likely to increase in March. The weather agency has warned that a harsh summer is expected in most regions of Karnataka.

Weather update for February 24

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Mostly cloudy skies are predicted in the city. Meanwhile, the wind is likely to blow from the East at 8 kmph.

