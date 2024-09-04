 Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City To Witness Moderate Rainfall; Cloudy Skies Predicted
Bengaluru Weather: Silicon City To Witness Moderate Rainfall; Cloudy Skies Predicted

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to be 21 degree Celsius, and the maximum temperature is likely to be 28 degree Celsius. Moderate rainfall is expected in the city, and the skies are expected to be cloudy.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather Today | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall, the minimum temperature is likely to drop down to 21 degree Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degree Celsius in the Silicon City of India on Wednesday. The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:28 pm.

The humidity is expected to be 72 per cent. The skies, which seem clear now, will likely become cloudy today and remain the same throughout the day. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the West at a speed of 26 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 17.0, which indicates good visibility in the surroundings.

IMD predicted rainfall in the city and surrounding areas

According to the IMD, the citizens are likely to experience moderate rainfall in the city for another few days. After that, the Southwest monsoon will likely become weaker around mid-September. Today the rainfall is likely to hit the mainland and is expected to be accompanied by thunder and lightning. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in coastal regions as heavy rainfall is likely to occur. No alert has been issued for the North and South Interior Karnataka. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Coastal & Coastal districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rains till September 7 and less intensity of rains in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast on September 5

According to the IMD the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius on Thursday. No alert has been issued in the city.

