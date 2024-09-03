 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City; Cooler Atmosphere Anticipated
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City; Cooler Atmosphere Anticipated

The minimum temperature is likely to be 20 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be 28 degree Celsius. IMD issued a yellow alert in the city as heavy rainfall is likely to occur and skies are expected to be cloudy.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert because heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the city. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 20 degree Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be 28 degree Celsius. The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:29 pm.

The humidity is expected to be 71 per cent. The skies, which seem clear now, are likely to become cloudy today and will remain the same throughout the day. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the West direction at a speed of 23 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 17.0, which indicates good visibility in the surroundings.

IMD predicted rainfall in the city and surrounding areas

According to the IMD, the citizens are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the city for another four days. The weather department also informed that the Southwest monsoon will likely become weaker around mid-September. Today, the rainfall is expected to hit the mainland.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in coastal regions and heavy rainfall is likely to occur in those regions. No alert has been issued for the North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Coastal & Coastal districts of the state are likely to experience heavy rain today and intensity of rain will decrease in the next few days. Moderate to heavy rainfall in North Inland & South Inland districts."

Weather forecast for September 4

According to the local weather department the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. The city will likely witness sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun will likely to set at 6:28 pm.

