 Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperature, Foggy & Cloudy Skies For Weekend
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city will experience chilly weather and cloudy skies on Friday, November 22. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 16 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

Friday, November 22, 2024
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today | X

Bengaluru: The city witnessed the sunrise at 06:22 am, and the sun is expected to set at 5:50 pm on November 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will experience dry weather conditions, and it is expected to continue throughout the week. The minimum and maximum will likely hover between temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

The average temperature is likely to range around 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range around 49 per cent. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the Northeast at a speed of 13 km/h and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 99.0, which indicates moderate air quality in the city and its adjoining areas.

Today's weather forecast

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies, which are likely to remain the same throughout the day, and the city will experience no rainfall till November 24. Scattered moderate showers is expected in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Dry air is also likely to prevail today with scattered showers. Taking the IMD as the source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and said, "Scattered showers are likely over the southern interior, coastal and hilly districts of the state. Dry air is likely for north interior districts."

article-image

Weather forecast for upcoming days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that this year, the city will have temperatures lower than the average. A cyclonic circulation spotted in the southeastern Arabian Sea may result in the potential development of a depression. Weather department said that decrease in air pressure is forecasted in the Southwest region of the Bay of Bengal, which may impact the city and its surrounding areas.

