Bengaluru Monsoon: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers In Garden City; Check Temperatures, Precipitation & Humidity Level

Bengaluru Monsoon: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers In Garden City | X

Bengaluru: The city saw a sunrise at 06:05 am with a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius and it is expected to be cooler than the previous days. Today, temperatures are expected to hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the mercury level is expected to drop down as rainfall continues over the last few days.

The precipitation level is expected to be 7.4 mm, which means today, citizens are likely to experience heavier rainfall than yesterday. However, the residents will not get relief from humidity, which is expected to hover around 87 per cent.

ರಾಜ್ಯದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮುಂದಿನ 2 ವಾರಗಳ ಸಂಚಿತ ಮಳೆಯ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ನಕ್ಷೆಗಳು:

Cumulative Rainfall Forecast Maps for the next 2 weeks over the State pic.twitter.com/ziI3WmyALz — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) July 29, 2024

Bengaluru gets heavy rain alert from IMD

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal cities and region falls in the South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the North Interior Karnataka. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast: (Source:IMD).

"Coastal and southern interior districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD and heavy rain on July 30 and August 1. Moderate rain is likely in the rest of the days."

28.07.24 ರ 08.30 AM ನಿಂದ 29.07.24 ರ 08.30 AM ವರೆಗಿನ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾವಾರು ಸರಾಸರಿ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಮತ್ತು ಗರಿಷ್ಠ ಆರ್ದ್ರತೆ (%) ಕೋಷ್ಟಕ.

District-wise Average Minimum and Maximum Relative Humidity (%) table with maps from 08.30 AM of 28.07.24 to 08.30 AM of 29.07.24. pic.twitter.com/o55pFOdw9b — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) July 29, 2024

Weather forecast for next few days

According to the local weather department, the intensity of rainfall will increase on August 1 and August 2, 2024 and the clouds are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. The city is expected to experience heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.