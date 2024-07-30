 Bengaluru Monsoon: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers In Garden City; Check Temperatures, Precipitation & Humidity Level
The city is likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall according to the IMD. The relative humidity level is expected to be of 87 per cent. Meanwhile, the clouds are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day.

Bengaluru Monsoon: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers In Garden City | X

Bengaluru: The city saw a sunrise at 06:05 am with a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius and it is expected to be cooler than the previous days. Today, temperatures are expected to hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the mercury level is expected to drop down as rainfall continues over the last few days.

The precipitation level is expected to be 7.4 mm, which means today, citizens are likely to experience heavier rainfall than yesterday. However, the residents will not get relief from humidity, which is expected to hover around 87 per cent.

Bengaluru gets heavy rain alert from IMD

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the coastal cities and region falls in the South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the North Interior Karnataka. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast: (Source:IMD).

"Coastal and southern interior districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD and heavy rain on July 30 and August 1. Moderate rain is likely in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast for next few days

According to the local weather department, the intensity of rainfall will increase on August 1 and August 2, 2024 and the clouds are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. The city is expected to experience heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

