Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Cooler Temperature, IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers

Bengaluru: The city woke up with an average temperature of 22°C and is likely to be much cooler than on Wednesday. The city saw sunrise at 6:00 and it is likely to set at 6:50 pm. Today, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy. Meanwhile, the temperatures will hover between 21°C and 29°C and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the west at a maximum speed of 21 km/h and the minimum speed can drop down to 14 km/h, which is more than tha minimum speed on Wednesday.

The humidity level is expected to be of 69 per cent whereas maximum level can go up to 88 per cent. According to the local weather department, it is expected to be higher than previous days due to decrease in intensity of rainfall.

Weather forecast for July 11

According to the IMD, coastal cities are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in Karnataka. The intensity of rain is likely to increase from July 12. Precipitation level is likely to be 40 per cent. The KSNDMC issues a warning to the coastal cities and North Interior Karnataka as these areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall. However, there is no such warning for the South Interior Karnataka.

Friends, Mild Monsoon conditions across entire SIK areas including Bengaluru.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared an update on X and wrote, "Next 5 Days The effect of the rise in mean sea level along the coast of Northern Maharashtra and Northern Kerala. Heavy rain is expected today and from July 12 to July 15 for the coastal districts of the state.

Weather forecast for July 12

According to the India Meteorological Department, it is expected to see an increase in intensity of rainfall in the coastal areas from July 12. The city is expected to wake up at 6:00 am with an average temperature of 20°C. Meanwhile the sky is expected to be cloudy. According to the local weather department, heavy to hefty rainfall is expected on Friday.