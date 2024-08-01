Weather Update For Bengaluru: Coastal City & Surrounding Areas Get Orange Alert From IMD, Heavy Rainfall Predicted

Weather Update For Bengaluru | X

Bengaluru: The sun rose in the city at 06:05 am and is expected to set at 6:47 pm. Garden City woke up with a colder temperature of 21 degrees Centrigate, and relative humidity was recorded as 68 per cent. The wind is expected to blow from the west at a moderate speed of 24 km/h. The India Meteorological Department issued a Orange alert in coastal areas in Karnataka as heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the city.

The total precipitation level is expected to be 8.6mm. The Air Quality Index is expected to stand at 17.0, which is much better than the AQI level on Thursday. The sky is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day and the rainfall is expected with lightning and thunderstorms.

The IMD issued a Orange alert for the coastal areas and the South Interior of Karnataka, as these regions are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, no alert has been issued to the regions in the North Interior of Karnataka. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitering Centre (KSNDMC) wrote on X, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast: (Source:IMD).

"Coastal and southern interior districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD and heavy rain on July 30 and August 1. Moderate rain is likely in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast for August 2

On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius. The KNDMC shared a weather report on X with a caption that reads, "Scattered heavy rain is likely. #OrangeAlert has been issued by IMD; heavy rain is likely in the next few days. For north interior districts, heavy rains are likely today and tomorrow, and moderate rains are likely on other days. According to the above rain forecast."

The sun is expected to rise at 06:05 am with an average temperature of 21 degrees Centigrade. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Centigrade.