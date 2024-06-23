Bengaluru Weather Today: City To Experience Light to Moderate Showers Today, Says IMD Forecast

Bengaluru Weather Today: City Can Experience Light to Moderate Showers On Sunday | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: On Sunday, the city witnessed sunrise at 5:55 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm. The average humidity level of 88 per cent, whereas the minimum level can drop down to 63 per cent which means that the humidity level is likely to be higher than Saturday.

As per the local weather report, the wind will blow from the southwest direction and is expected to blow at a speed of 18 Kmph and the maximum speed can go up to 21 kmph.

IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky appears to be clear till yet but it is expected to be partly cloudy. Bengaluru residents can look forward to relief from warm temperatures as light to moderate rainfall is likely to appear in the city. However, the humidity level is expected to be high. Today, thunderstorms are also expected to come with rainfall and the total precipitation level is expected to be of 1.1 mm, 60 per cent.

IMD

Weather forecast report for 24 June

On Monday, the city will wake up at 5:55 am and set at 6:49 pm. The sky will be clear with no clouds in the early morning and temperatures will hover around 21°C to 24°C. According to the local weather report, the sky would not be clear, and it will become partly cloudy as the rainfall with thunderstorms is expected to appear in the city with a precipitation level of 2.8mm.

The average temperature will hover around 24°C. The maximum speed of wind can go up to 27 kmph and it will blow from the southwest and the minimum speed can drop down to 18 kmph. Meanwhile, the humidity level is expected to hover around 73 percent.