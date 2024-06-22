Bengaluru Wakes Up To Warm Weather Today: Check Weather Forecast For June 22 Here

Bengaluru Wakes Up To Warm Weather Today: Check Weather Forecast For June 22 Herea storm of ailments in city | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Bengaluru: Bengaluru woke up to a warm weather with temperature at 24 degrees Celsius. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, maximum temperature in Bengaluru will go up to 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will drop to 21 degrees Celsius. IMD predicts Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Bengaluru. Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, that implies a good air quality in the area.

IMD said that on June 21, southwest monsoon was normal over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka and was weak over South Interior Karnataka. Rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Karnataka; at a few places over Interior Karnataka. Coastal and adjacent districts of South interior Karnataka are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy with isolated extreme rainfall from 21st to 25th June 2024. Strong wind and possibilities of land slide is there.

Local Weather Report and Forecast For: Bengaluru-City Dated :Jun 22, 2024 | IMD

Rain & Thunderstorm warnings by IMD

Very heavy Rainfall Warning: Scattered very heavy rain likely to occur over North Interior Karnataka on 23rd June 2024 over South Interior Karnataka on 24th & 25th June 2024. Isolated Very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka on 21st over South Interior Karnataka on 22nd June over North Interior Karnataka on 24th & 25th June 2024 .

Heavy Rainfall Warning: Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Interior Karnataka on 21 st June 2024 and over North Interior Karnataka ON 22nd June2024

Thunderstorm Warning: Thunderstorm with rain likely to occur at isolated places over the State from 21 st to 22nd June 2024.

Gusty wind Warning: Gusty wind with wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH at isolated places over Interior Karnataka 21st June 2024 and with wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH at isolated places over Interior Karnataka from 22nd to 25th June 2024.