Bengaluru violence: Former Congress Mayor R Sampath Raj arrested

Former Mayor of Bengaluru, R Sampath Raj, was arrested in connection with the August 11 violence that rocked the city, the police said on Tuesday.

He had gone underground after he made a dramatic escape from a local hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He belongs to the Congress party.

A violent mob launched attacks on police stations and the residence of MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy on the night of August 11 over an alleged inflammatory social media post by the MLA's nephew.

The chargesheet by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the investigation had highlighted that a political rivalry between a former Bengaluru mayor, a former councillor and MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy led to the violence.

Over 160 people accused in the riots are currently facing sections of the anti-terrorism law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).