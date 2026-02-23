Bengaluru Villa Party Case: Accused Alleges Blackmail A Day Before Woman’s Rape Complaint

The alleged gang-rape case linked to a villa party in Bengaluru has taken a new turn after one of the accused filed a prior complaint claiming he was being extorted by the 19-year-old woman and an accomplice posing as a journalist.

According to police records, the accused lodged an FIR on February 21, alleging that the woman and a man identifying himself as “Imran” from a regional news channel demanded money and threatened to air defamatory content if he refused to comply. Officials confirmed that this complaint was registered a day before the woman approached police accusing Dixon Sando (21) and Nikhil (35) of sexual assault.

In his statement, the complainant said he runs a second-hand car business in Rajajinagar and also manages a leased villa in Jakkur, which is rented for private events. He stated that his friend Dixon had booked the property from February 14 to 16 for a Valentine’s Day gathering. He claimed he met the woman at the party in the early hours of February 14 and later dropped her near a bakery in Rajajinagar. He further alleged that she later posted accusations on Instagram and that he subsequently received calls demanding money to “settle” the issue.

Meanwhile, the woman, a first-year BA student from Tamil Nadu, alleged in her complaint that she was invited to the party on February 14 and was forced to consume an intoxicating substance. She claimed she was sexually assaulted while unconscious and later threatened with dire consequences if she spoke out.

Police have registered cases under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating both the sexual assault allegations and the extortion complaint to establish the facts.