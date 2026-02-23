 Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old Student Alleges She Was Drugged, Gang-Raped At Private Villa On Valentine's Day; 2 Booked
A 19-year-old college student has alleged she was drugged and gang-raped by her boyfriend and his friend at a private villa in Bengaluru’s Jakkur on February 14. Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after her complaint. The accused are being traced as CCTV footage is examined.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
A 19-year-old private college student in Bengaluru has alleged that she was drugged and gang-raped by her boyfriend and his friend at a private villa in north Bengaluru on February 14, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to the report, the incident occurred in Jakkur, where the victim was allegedly laced with a pink tablet and sexually assaulted while unconscious.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case of gang rape has been registered against the accused at Amruthahalli police station.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, said that she is a native of Tamil Nadu and is currently pursuing BA first year from a private college in Bengaluru.

According to the woman, she and the accused, identified as Dixson Sandro (21), a native of West Bengal, came in contact with each other through the social media platform Instagram about a month ago. Later, they met at a café in Koramangala in Bengaluru and remained in touch.

The woman has alleged that, on Valentine's Day, the accused invited her to a party at a place named Rex Villa, near Jakkur. The woman arrived at the villa after midnight with a friend. The accused, along with his associate Nikhil (35), were already there when they reached.

According to the complaint, the two men forcibly gave her a pink-coloured pill, after which she became semi-conscious. The student has alleged that she was sexually assaulted in the villa room and confined for several hours before being dropped off near a mall.

The accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the assault.

The woman initially kept mum, but later narrated her ordeal to her brother and got herself treated at a private hospital on February 17. She then filed a police complaint.

Acting on the woman's complaint, Amruthahalli police registered a case under Sections 64, 70(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is ongoing. According to reports, the police are verifying CCTV footage to trace the accused and nab them.

