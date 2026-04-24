Bengaluru: Unmarried Girl Kills Newborn Baby In Foxconn Office, Dumps In Toilet

Unmarried Girl Kills Newborn Baby In Foxconn Office, Dumps In Toilet | X

Bengaluru: An unmarried girl, who delivered a premature baby in her work place has killed the baby and dumped it in the toilet of the Foxconn company office at Vishwanathapura in Devanahalli taluk.

The police tracked the girl Renuka (19) from Yadgir in Kalburgi district and admitted her to a private hospital in Vishwanathapura.

The girl is an orphan and was living with her sister's family in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, she was befriended by a youth and she got pregnant. However, the boy married another girl and left Bengaluru.

The girl got a job as housekeeping assistant at Foxconn, left her sister's house and took up a rented house in Vishwanathpur. She was seven and a half months pregnant. On Wednesday, while working in the company, Reunka went for labour and delivered a baby boy in the toilet. Unsure of what to do with the baby, Renuka slit the throat of the baby with a metal plate in the toilet and dumped the body inside the commode.

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After sometime, when another woman went to the toilet, she noticed the baby's head inside the commode. She immediately alerted the management, who informed the Vishwanathpura police.

After a few inquiries, police realised that the baby belonged to Renuka. When Renuka narrated her story, the police took her to a nearby private hospital and got her admitted for treatment.