Bengaluru: Two Workers Injured In Blast At Under-Construction Building, Cause Not Yet Clear

A view of the building in Bengaluru where the blast took place on Tuesday. | PTI/X

At least two construction workers were seriously injured in an explosion at an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Pulikeshi Nagar on Tuesday. The cause of the explosion is not yet clear.

The blast took place on the Jermiah Road in Bengaluru. The two workers who were injured were identified as Allauddin and Suraj, PTI reported. They have been admitted for treatment to the city's Bowring Hospital.

VIDEO | Karnataka: A suspicious explosion at an under-construction building on Jermiah Road in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, has triggered a police investigation. The explosion occurred on Tuesday, leaving two construction workers, Allauddin and Suraj, seriously injured. More details are awaited.#BengaluruNews(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd ) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026

Police inquiry

Following the blast, members of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Internal Security division and the bomb squad inspected the site as a precautionary measure.

The Pulakeshinagar police station has launched an investigation into the matter.

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Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge told reporters that the authorities were evaluating the reason for the blast. "All the materials have gone for a forensic audit," he said. "Once that is done, we will get back to you."