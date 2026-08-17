Bengaluru Traffic Cop Assault: JJD(S) State General Secretary Gottigere Manju Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: JD(S) State General Secretary Manjunath alias Gottigere Manju has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a traffic police constable, while he was on duty at Gottigere, near Bannerughatta in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at around 4 pm, when traffic police constable Arun was regulating traffic.

According to a complaint at Hulimavu police station, Arun had stopped Gottigere Manju's car with a hand signal to allow the vehicles travelling in the opposite direction to pass. Manju allegedly objected to being stopped and questioned Arun. When an argument ensued, Manju got down from his car, grabbed Arun by collar and attempted to assault him with the help of his associate.

A video of the incident went viral, showing Manju speaking to a senior police officer over the phone and attempting to kick the constable. Even the Hulimavu police confirmed that Manju had called a senior officer after the altercation and complained about the constable stopping his vehicle. The constable was made to apologise to Manju by the senior officials.

This had angered the junior police personnel, who took up the issue with their superiors for making Arun to apologise to a political party worker. The issue reached the Joint Commissioner of Police (East), who directed the Hulimavu police to take a complaint from Arun and register a case against Manju. By the time Hulimavu police reached Arun, he was on the way to his house after finishing duty. He was called back and asked to file a complaint against Manju and an FIR was registered.

On Monday morning, Manju was arrested in connection with assault or use of criminal force to deter the public servant from discharging his duty.