Bengaluru Shocking Video: Dad Rides Bike At Dangerously High Speed, Mother Sits Behind & Child Stands On Footrest

Bengaluru: In a shocking video that's doing rounds on social media, a couple was seen riding a scooter in full speed with a child standing on the footrest of the scooter. Mother was seen holding the boy with one hand. On a busy street of Bengaluru, such a bizarre and shameful scene in which dad was riding a bike, the mother sat behind and the child stood on the footrest of the bike in the middle of a busy road. The reason behind this creatively risky way of travelling could be anything- it could be lack of space, reels, thrill, so on and so forth. The ridiculous act was captured on camera and has gone viral. The exact date of the video could not be ascertained, the user who posted the video claimed that the incident took place in Bengaluru.

Watch the video here

In the viral video, the woman wearing a jeans and a T-shirt was seen sitting on the back seat of the scooter. She is holding her husband with one hand. Husband is seen driving the scooter. With the other hand the woman is holding the child standing next to him.

The child is seen standing on the footrest of the scooter. Since the video has gone viral, netizens soon sprung into mixed reactions . @bala_stn said, "Bro, I have twin kids same size, same scooter.sometimes for short distance, this is the safety way to take care of one kid,the other would stand in the front. I cannot afford a car.. to catch an Auto, we have to travel like this. so pls don't overblow these things".

Idiots on the road 🤬@blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice please take action. pic.twitter.com/tAN9BxTHiS — 𝗟 𝗼 𝗹 𝗹 𝘂 𝗯 𝗲 𝗲 (@Lollubee) April 15, 2024

@amit6060 said, "I have no words! Road accidents claimed 19 lives in India every hour in 2022! A total of 4,61,312 road accidents occurred in 2022, which claimed 1,68,491 lives, while 4,43,366 people were injured! And, we still do this kind of thing on the roads!"