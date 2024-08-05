Bengaluru Shocker: Rajasthani Woman On Morning Walk Groped, Assaulted By Unknown Man In Konanakunte, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Karnataka Horror: Rajasthani Woman Sexually Assaulted By Unknown Man In Bengaluru’s Konanakunte, Probe Launched; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident reported from Bengaluru’s Konanakunte, a Rajasthani woman was groped and assaulted by an unknown man in the early morning hours of August 2. The victim was reportedly waiting for a friend to join her for a morning walk when a man crept up and groped her at around 5 am. A horrifying CCTV footage of the assault has surfaced on the internet.

Case reported from #Bengaluru's Konanakunte police station limits. Rajasthani woman was getting ready for her 5am walk, she was waiting for a friend to join her when a man crept up & groped her… she tried to escape but he speeds up behind her, covers… — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 5, 2024

CCTV Footage Shows Assault

Despite her attempt to escape, the assailant chased her, covering her mouth while trying to sexually assault her. In a desperate bid to protect herself, the woman screamed loudly, which finally scared the perpetrator away. The neighbourhood dogs seemed to sense the impending danger and began barking furiously just before the man arrived, almost as if they were warning the woman.

Manhunt Underway To Nab Accused

According to an India Today report, the police have launched a manhunt for the accused and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The authorities are also reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the suspect. The victim is reportedly shaken but safe, thanks to her quick thinking and the timely intervention of the barking dogs.

According to the police, the woman hailing from Rajasthan regularly went for morning walks. She was molested on August 2 while waiting for a friend. The assailant, described as wearing a white shirt and pants, fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Case Filed In The Matter

A case against the man was registered under Sections 76, 78, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a manhunt has been launched to trace him. The woman's husband lodged the complaint.

DCP South Lokesh Jagalasar while speaking to India Today stated that the incident is being treated with utmost seriousness, with a strong focus on the safety and security of women. The police are committed to quickly locating the accused and ensuring he faces legal consequences. Additionally, measures are being taken to increase police patrolling in areas where it is deemed necessary.