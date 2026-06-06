Bengaluru Shocker: Mother, Live-in Partner Accused Of Killing 5-year-Old Daughter

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. A woman and her alleged live-in partner have been accused of killing her five-year-old daughter.

The case came to light nearly three months after the child's death following a complaint by the girl's father. The deceased has been identified as Vennila.

She had reportedly died on March 24. Her father, Praveen, later approached the police, alleging that his wife, Priyanka, and her alleged lover, Mohan, were responsible for the child's death, according to an NDTV report.

Later the mother, identified as Priyanka, allegedly provided a series of rapidly changing and inconsistent accounts of how the child died.

Reportedly, Priyanka claimed at various intervals that the child had eaten biryani and suddenly fell ill. At another time, she reportedly said she had given her ice cream and left her sleeping in an air-conditioned car, and claimed that the child was found dead the next morning after she returned home.

Praveen, a native of Davanagere, had married Priyanka in 2007. The couple have two daughters aged 17 and 5. Priyanka had reconnected with her college friend Mohan a few years ago, and the two allegedly developed a close relationship before beginning to live together. After disputes over the relationship, Priyanka had reportedly insisted on a divorce.

After moving in with Mohan, Priyanka was staying with the younger daughter.

Praveen grew deeply sceptical of these conflicting stories. Suspicion turned into a formal probe after the child's post-mortem report was shared with a relative who works as a medical doctor abroad.

Based on observations made after reviewing the report, he suspected foul play and filed a complaint alleging that the child had been assaulted and suffocated to death.

Police have arrested Mohan in connection with the case, while Priyanka remains at large. Efforts are underway to intercept her.

Police said they are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. Further probe into the case is underway.