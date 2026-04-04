Bengaluru Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashes Salon Owner After He Removes His Wife From Job - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab |

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru. A salon owner was brutally thrashed by a man whose wife had reportedly been terminated from her job at the salon, according to police officials.

The incident reportedly took place on 28 March in the Avalahalli locality of North Bengaluru. The husband of the terminated employee allegedly barged into the salon and created a ruckus and led an assault on the owner.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. The clip shows the man pinning the salon owner to the ground and thrashing him along with a few of his accomplices. The salon owner’s wife can be seen trying to intervene and stop the enraged man. However, he, along with the other men, brutally thrashed him by repeatedly punching him. The men can also be seen throwing what appears to be a rack at him.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred on 28 March at around 5:40 pm at the Skin Shine Unisex Salon.

The salon owner has been identified as Mohan Kumar. In the FIR, the owner alleged that the group used abusive language, issued threats, and physically assaulted him.

Kumar’s wife was also manhandled and assaulted when she attempted to intervene. Mohan was admitted to hospital with injuries.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects, who remain at large, and are trying to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the altercation.