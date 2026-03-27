Bengaluru Shocker: Minor Stabs Woman, Her Brother To Death In Peenya Over Domestic Dispute; Mother Also Arrested

Deceased Yamuna (36) and her brother Sandeep (34) | File Photo

Bengaluru, March 27: In a gruesome incident, a 16-year-old boy stabbed a woman and her brother, who had come to his house and picked up a quarrel with his mother.

Victims identified as former neighbours

The deceased have been identified as Yamuna (36) and her brother Sandeep (34), who were earlier neighbours of the boy's family.

The boy's father was an autorickshaw driver, who lived at Tigalara Palya in Peenya police station limits along with his mother Chaya. The deceased Yamuna's husband Malle Gowda owned a fabrication unit and lived in the house opposite to Chaya's house. Earlier, both the families shared good relationships.

Dispute escalated over personal tensions

Since Malle Gowda was doing well in business, Chaya and her husband used to take a hand loan from him and later return it also. Slowly, Chaya started becoming close to Malle Gowda, which irked Yamuna. Since then, Yamuna and Chaya used to have frequent quarrels, and the issue went to the police station also.

Later, Chaya and her family shifted to another nearby area. But Malle Gowda used to visit that house also. Learning about that, Yamuna called up Chaya and started shouting at her. Chaya's minor son, who heard Yamuna shouting at his mother over the phone, snatched the phone and challenged her to come near the house.

Attack carried out inside house

Yamuna, along with her brother and a cousin, went to Chaya's house in an autorickshaw. When they went inside the house and continued shouting at Chaya, her son went into the kitchen, brought a knife and stabbed both Sandeep and Yamuna. Horrified by the incident, their cousin ran out of the house. In panic, Chaya closed the door of the house, and the boy continued stabbing both of them.

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Hearing the commotion, the neighbours called up Chaya's husband. Chaya opened the door only when her husband called them. The boy was still stabbing the two dead bodies till his father pulled him back.

Police action and arrest

The Peenya police have arrested both Chaya and her son. The juvenile has been sent to remand home after questioning.

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