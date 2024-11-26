 Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Indiranagar Hotel, Spends Day With Her Body Before Fleeing; Visuals Surface
Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Indiranagar Hotel, Spends Day With Her Body Before Fleeing; Visuals Surface

In a ghastly and inhuman act that came to light in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a man stabbed his lover to death and then spent an entire day with her corpse in a rented room before coolly strolling out and disappearing, police said.

Updated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru, Nov 26: In a ghastly and inhuman act that came to light in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a man stabbed his lover to death and then spent an entire day with her corpse in a rented room before coolly strolling out and disappearing, police said.

The incident was reported from a service apartment located in Indiranagar police station limits of Bengaluru, and the deceased woman was identified as Maya Gogoi from Assam.

Disclaimer: The below videos contains extremely disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion advised.

According to police, the accused, identified as Aarav Harni, is on the run and the police have launched a hunt for him. Gogoi was employed in a private firm and residing in the HSR Layout locality. Maya and Aarav booked a room in a service apartment on Saturday, police said.

As per police, the crime occurred on Monday and Harni escaped from the service apartment on Tuesday morning and took a cab. The incident had come to light afterwards later in the day. Indiranagar police have rushed to the spot along with the dog squad and forensic science experts and launched their investigation.

The police have collected CCTV footage of Gogoi and Harni entering the service apartment normally on November 23. Following the stabbing, Harni sat smoking in front of the dead body and only left the next morning.

The police are probing whether the killer had plans to cut the dead body into pieces and transport it outside as he had spent a day with the dead body. CCTV footage has not shown any other person entering the service apartment room between November 23 and November 26.

In a recent gruesome incident Mahalaxmi, a single working woman, in Bengaluru, was killed on September 3 by her lover, who later chopped her body into more than 50 pieces and stuffed the body parts into a refrigerator.

The alleged killer Mukthiranjan Roy was found hanging from a tree near a crematorium in Bhuinpur village under Dhusuri police station in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

