Bengaluru Shocker: Advocate Shot Dead By 2 Tenants After Heated Row Over Unpaid Rent, Police Launch Manhunt | Representational photo

Bengaluru: A 42-year-old advocate was shot dead allegedly by two of his tenants following a dispute over non-payment of rent at his residence here, police said on Monday.

The deceased is identified as Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara.

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The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday, they said, adding that the two accused work as delivery boys.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an argument had broken out between the advocate and the accused about an hour before the shooting over non-payment of rent, a senior police officer said.

The advocate sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died, the officer said.

The accused fled the scene soon after the firing.

A case has been registered at Whitefield police station, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)