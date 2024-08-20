Bengaluru Road Rage: 'Baccha Hai Andar', Pleading Family In Car Attacked By Man In Sarjapura (VIDEO)

X

In a shocking incident, a motorist tried to attack a couple sitting inside a car with their child in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur road on Monday night. As per reports, the accused has been arrested soon after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The video, which appears to have been taken by the woman sitting inside the car, shows the man on a bike stopping the car near a famous pub on Sarjapur road and asking the driver to come out. When the driver refused to roll down the window saying his child was sitting inside the car, the man started punching and breaking the glass. Reports say the bike rider got angry when the car turned without giving indicator.

In one instance, as the video shows, the enraged man also picked up a stone to throw at the car. However, he was stopped by the security guards of the pub who arrived at the scene as soon as the scuffle broke out.

Moments later, the man wrenched off one of the wipers of the car and broke the windscreen as the woman and her child sitting inside the car started screaming.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video went viral on social media, Bengaluru police in a post advised residents to call 122 in such an emergency.

Responding to the video, Bengaluru City Police in a post on X said that they have informed the concerned police officers to take necessary action in the matter.

We have informed to concerned police officers for necessary action.@bellandurubcp — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) August 19, 2024

The X user who posted the video of the incident later in a post said that the guy was arrested by (Bellandur Police) and would be sent to judicial custody today.