Bengaluru: Protests Break Out Over Shopkeeper's Assault Incident; So Far, 5 Arrests Made

Protests broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a confrontation between a group of individuals and a shopkeeper during the time of 'Azaan'. According to reports, the altercation took place on Sunday when the shopkeeper played devotional songs near Siddanna Layout.

According to reports, Bengaluru police arrested 2 more accused in the case, bringing the total number of arrests to five in the shopkeeper assault case so far.

A significant protest erupted in Bengaluru's Nagarathpete on Tuesday after an altercation occurred between a group of individuals and a shopkeeper for allegedly playing Hanuman Bhajans at a high volume during 'Azaan' time. Additionally, two more suspects were apprehended by Bengaluru police on Monday night in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrests in the shopkeeper assault case to five.

On Monday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya demanded the apprehension of all involved suspects by Tuesday, threatening a bandh in Nagarathpete if the arrests did not occur. Speaking to reporters after meeting the assaulted shopkeeper, who was targeted for playing devotional songs during 'Azaan', the BJP leader called for an impartial and professional investigation by the Bengaluru City Commissioner.

#WATCH | Karnataka: "If something serious had happened to me in the incident that happened on Sunday, who would have been answerable? It feels good that people have come here to support me...," says the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of over five men for playing… pic.twitter.com/mtzSDq1mcr — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Describing the incident, Surya stated, "Yesterday evening, Mukesh, an honest and hardworking shopkeeper, was carrying out his business as usual. In the evening, he had a practice of playing devotional songs on his speaker.

#WATCH | Karnataka: People protest after an altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time.



The altercation occurred on Sunday (17.03.24) when a shopkeeper played devotional songs near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/CdZ2YiW4xa — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya joins the protest in Bengaluru following an altercation between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time on Sunday, 17th March near Siddanna Layout. pic.twitter.com/SKy6NoJxPM — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

However, last evening, while conducting his business and playing the Hanuman Chalisa, a few troublemakers approached his shop and initiated an argument, demanding that he turn off the music. When he refused, they dragged him out and assaulted him, resulting in severe injuries."

Accusing the local police of initially failing to register an FIR, Surya added, "Mukesh and neighboring shopkeepers immediately attempted to file an FIR at the nearest police station. However, despite submitting a detailed written complaint, the local police did not register it until PC Mohan, myself, and local BJP leaders intervened."

Expressing concerns that the FIR filed by the police might be diluted, Surya continued, "The locals fear that the police have watered down the FIR and included names of individuals who may not be directly involved in the crime. Despite clear footage from CCTV cameras identifying every culprit, only three individuals have been apprehended by the police after more than 12-15 hours. We demand that all individuals seen on CCTV footage be arrested by tomorrow morning. We call upon the Bengaluru City Commissioner to conduct an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident."

