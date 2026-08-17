Bengaluru Police Seize Over 800 Kg Gelatin Sticks At Bhoganahalli Construction Site, Probe Alleged Illegal Midnight Blasting |

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have seized More than 800 kg of gelatin sticks allegedly being used illegally for blasting rocks at a construction site at Bhoganahalli, part of Bengaluru's IT corridor.

The Bellandur police, under whose jurisdiction the Bhoganahalli lies, said that the project was being carried out by Adarsha Developers, one of the largest construction companies operating in Bengaluru, which found large tracts of rocks during excavation to lay foundation.

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The locals had alleged that the gelatin was being used to blast the rocks without proper safety measures. The blasting was carried out after midnight, raising concerns about safety of a school near the construction site. Besides, the residents also had questioned the safety of the houses in nearby localities, where the blast vibration could be heard. Based on complaints from the locals, Bellandur police registered an FIR and started investigation.

The complaint alleges that the earthwork contractor Satish Naik was approached by Arun Kumar, the owner of Srinivasa Earth Movers in December 2025, to undertake earthwork at various survey numbers in Bhoganahalli.

When the large rocks were discovered during the work, Naik reportedly pressured him to use explosives to remove them. When Arun Kumar refused to use explosives, he was removed from the work, the police said.

The complaint alleged that the owner of Srinivasa Earth Movers, site-in-charge, site engineer, owners/directors of Adarsha Developers were involved in the alleged illegal storage and use of explosives.

Following the complaint, the police searched the construction premises and seized 800 kg of gelatin. The police are investigating as to how the material was procured and stored, whether the required permission had been obtained and whether blasting operations were actually being carried out at the site.

The police are also verifying allegations of midnight blasting and the safety measures adopted at the construction site.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)