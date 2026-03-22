Bengaluru Police Seize Lamborghini After Viral Reckless Driving Video; Driver Suspected To Be Ricky Rai, Son Of Ex-Underworld Don

After a video of a luxury car performing dangerous stunts on a busy Bengaluru road went viral on social media, authorities seized the vehicle and identified the suspected driver.

The clip, widely shared on social media, showed a Lamborghini repeatedly doing donuts at a public junction near Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road, even as other vehicles moved through the area. The incident sparked outrage online, with users flagging serious safety concerns and tagging city police for action.

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Responding promptly, the Bengaluru City Police acknowledged the complaint and initiated an inquiry. In the latest development, officials confirmed that the Lamborghini has been seized. The driver is suspected to be Ricky Rai, son of former underworld don Muthappa Rai, though police have not yet issued an official confirmation.

The video triggered widespread criticism, with many questioning how such reckless driving could occur in a high-traffic zone. Experts note that such stunts pose significant risks not only to the driver but also to commuters and pedestrians.

Police said further investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken as per the law. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over rash driving and enforcement in urban areas.