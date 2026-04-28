Bengaluru Police Detain Over 50 BJP Youth Activists Protesting Event Backing Umar Khalid |

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have detained over 50 BJP Youth wing activists, who protested against function in support of jailed activist Umar Khalid.

The program -- 'Umar Khalid and his World' was organised at Bengaluru International Centre and the BJP had submitted a memorandum to the City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh not to allow the function.

The Bengaluru East division police bad made elaborate arrangements, anticipating protest by BJP.

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By evening, when the participants were arriving at the venue in Domalur, BJP activists held a protest, holding flex of Umar Khalid. The police took over 50 protesters into preventive custody.

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Former IPS officer and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao, who was also part of the protest came down hevily on the state government for allowing the program.

''In 2020, Umar Khalid was responsible for loss of 53 lives. It is a shame that Karnataka government is allowing a program in his support with police protection. Those organising the program ate none other than urban naxals,'' he said.