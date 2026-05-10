Bengaluru Police Detain Man After Gelatin Sticks Found Near PM Modi Convoy Route

ANI

Bengaluru: In a joint operation, Bengaluru and Ramanagar police have taken one person to their custody, after they found two gelatin sticks in a bag near the convoy route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police sources said that the 40-year-old man, who was arrested from Koramangala had made a phone call to the police in the morning and had threatened to blast Modi as he comes to Bengaluru. However, he is a mentally unstable person, who had made several calls earlier also during VVIP movements in Bengaluru and they were verifying in the wake of finding gelatin sticks in the convoy route.

Modi was in Bengaluru to attend a function to mark 45-years of founding Art of Living Foundation by Sri Sri Ravishankar on Kanakapura road.

According to the police, the suspect had made a call at around 7.30 am. The police, along with the bomb squad had completely screened the HAL Airport, where Modi was scheduled to land. They did not get anything.

Later, at around 10.30 am, when Modi landed in the HAL Airport and was addressing a team of senior party leaders, the Ramanagar police were searching the sides of convoy route of the Prime Minister, when they found a bag containing two gelatin sticks at around 50-60 meters from the road at Kaggalipura, just near Tataguni Estate owned by renowned painter late Svetoslav Roerich and Devika Rani couple. The gelatin sticks were found one kms from the NICE road, where the convoy took the deviation to Kanakapura road.

Also Watch:

The Anti-Sabotage Check team was pressed into service to ensure that no more explosives were around the road leading to the Art of Living Foundation campus. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police picked up the caller from his Koramangal residence for questioning.

DIG (Central Range) S Girish said that they were verifying whether the gelatin sticks belonged to the caller himself or to anyone else.

The road along Kanakapura road has a lot of stone quarries and usage of gelatin sticks is common there. Besides, some people also steal it from the quarries and use it as bait to wild animals, especially wild boars by wrapping them inside meatballs. Since the caller is regular and has proven harmless in the past, police suspect that some people might have hid it in the jungles across the road.