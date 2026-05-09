Karnataka Govt Holds Meeting Over Concerns On Large-Scale Voter Deletions Linked To SIR, Citing West Bengal Example | FP Photo

Bengaluru: In the wake of TMC route in West Bengal, for which most of the INDI alliance are blaming SIR, Karnataka government held a meeting with various organisations to ensure that such large deletion did not take place in Karnataka.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, where the invitees included Parakala Prabhakar, husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharam, Karnataka Muslim Muthahid Mahaaj, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Komu Souhardha Vedike, former minister B T Lalitha Naik and other left leaders.

Most of those attended the meeting urged the state government to register a protest now itself, as mapping for implementing SIR had already started. They said that over seven crore voters' names had been deleted in 10 States and three Union Territories, including West Bengal. In West Bengal, 90 lakh names had been deleted and while the application of over 27 lakh voters were still under contention, the election process was completed.

In the wake of these developments, the state government should convene a special cabinet meeting and pass a resolution opposing the SIR, the organisations suggested.

The other suggestions by the organisations included that the government should set up help desks in every ward of the gram panchayats, to help the voters, who fail to produce required documents to the election commission, in case their names are deleted during SIR. Even though SIR is going to be implemented now itself, the government should ensure that it is not announced for the next six months. Karnataka government should have its own voters' ID, they suggested.

Replying to the suggestions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he would be convening another meeting of all sitting legislators, defeated candidates and holding a meeting with them. After holding a meeting with them, we will also convene another meeting with intellectuals and organisations, before taking a final decision, he added.