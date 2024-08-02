Bengaluru Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Showers With Overcast Skies, Check Temperatures, Humidity & AQI

Bengaluru Monsoon Update: | X

The Garden City saw a sunrise at 06:05 am and is expected to set at 6:46 pm. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, which is less than the temperatures on August 1, 2024. The relative humidity is expected to 84 per cent and the wind is expected to blow from the west with a moderate speed of 26 km/h.

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 15.0, which indicates good air quality in the surroundings. According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the state's coastal regions and the South Interior Karnataka.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST(LRF) FOR THE SECOND HALF (AUGUSTSEPTEMBER) OF SW MONSOON 2024- seasonal map indicates mainly ABOVE NORMAL Monsoon rains and at isolated places NORMAL Monsoon rains for Karnataka State

& AUGUST MONTH OUTLOOK FOR RAINFALL- ABOVE NORMAL Monsoon rains over pic.twitter.com/KXUaMhtuNk — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) August 1, 2024

Rainfall is predicted in some parts of Karnataka

According to the IMD, heavy showers is predicted in the North Interior of Karnataka. Meanwhile, no warning has been issued for August 3. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre shared a weather report on X and wrote,"Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) As a result of rise in mean sea level in the coastal seas of South Gujarat and Kerala states, the coastal and Western Ghat areas of the state will receive widespread light to moderate rains with scattered heavy rains today."

Talking about the Bengaluru monsoon, they further wrote, "Likely. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD, heavy rains on 3rd & 4th August, moderate rains on other days. For north interior districts, heavy rains are likely today, moderate rains are likely for the rest of the days. According to the above rainfall forecast, the coast of the state."

& ಮಲೆನಾಡು ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳ ಕೆಲವೆಡೆ ರಸ್ತೆ ಅಡಚಣೆಗಳು, ಹಠಾತ್ ಪ್ರವಾಹ & ಭೂಕುಸಿತವುಂಟಾಗುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಗಳಿದೆ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮಳೆಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ನದಿಪಾತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಒಳಹರಿವು ಕಂಡುಬರಲಿದೆ. ಅದ್ದರಿಂದ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಕರಾವಳಿ & ಮಲೆನಾಡು ಹಾಗೂ ನದಿತೀರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಜನವಸತಿಗಳು ಜಾಗ್ರತೆ ವಹಿಸಲು ಸೂಚಿಸಿದೆ. #ಮುಂಗಾರುಮಳೆ — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) August 2, 2024

Weather forecast for August 3

On Saturday, the sun is expected to rise at 06:06 and set at 6:46 pm. Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. The average humidity level is expected to be 84 per cent. The wind will likely blow with a speed of 24 km/h.