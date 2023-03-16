 Bengaluru: Massive explosion in HSR Layout after GAIL pipeline leak; 3 injured
Bengaluru: Massive explosion in HSR Layout after GAIL pipeline leak; 3 injured

The leakage has been sealed at the moment and the injured have been hospitalised

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: At least three people were severely injured after a GAIL (India) Ltd’s pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses, causing an explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout 7th sector.

The footage of the incident shows a massive explosion in one of the houses in HSR layout. Soon after the explosion a few people can be seen running towards the house to check upon a woman who came out of the house, seemingly unhurt. Later in the video, an inside visual of a wrecked house shows the massive impact of explosion. 

As per reports, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board was digging the road when the pipe broke. The leakage has been sealed at the moment and the injured have been hospitalised.

