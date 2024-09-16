Bengaluru: Man Thrashed, Stripped Naked & Threatened To Run For His Life By Rowdy-Sheeter Pawan In Kamakshipalya, Accused Held (VIDEO)

BELAGAVI VOICE

In a shocking incident that has raised concerns about law and order in the IT city, a man was assaulted, stripped naked, and forced to run on the street by a notorious history-sheeter in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya.

According to reports, the victim was first brutally beaten and then told to flee, leaving his clothes behind, if he wanted to stay alive. It appears the shocking incident took place in full public view with no onlookers mustering courage to come forward and help the victim.

The accused, identified as Pawan Gowda, was arrested by Bengaluru police shortly after a video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday.

In the chillingvideo, the victim can be seen pleading with Pawan for mercy as he is threatened to strip naked. After the victim removed his clothes and then put them back on, he was beaten again and ordered to stay naked. Moments later, Pawan demanded that the victim run for his life without his clothes.

Watch the video here:

(Courtesy: BELAGAVI VOICE & PRAJAA TV Kannada)

Reports state that the history sheeter Pawan was also punched the man in the face who was then bleeding from his nose.

Further reports suggest that Pawan assaulted the man and recorded the entire incident on his phone 10 days ago. He has several cases registered against him from the past.

The incident has once again raised questions about the safety and security of citizens where in the recent past incidents of road rage are on the rise. At this point, it remains unclear why the two men assaulted the victim.

Currently, the police are investigating the matter and trying to determine whether the incident was a result of past enmity.

The identity of the victim has not yet been revealed. However, it is expected that more details will emerge as Pawan undergoes interrogation.