Bengaluru Man Swallows Locker Key In Police Custody, Fed 10 Kgs Bananas To Flush It Out

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Bengaluru: A bizarre incident has come to light from Bengaluru’s Madanayakanahalli police station. A man, while being questioned by police in a case linked to a missing minor girl, reportedly swallowed a locker key.

The accused has been identified as Karthik alias Ramu. He was brought to the police station after being tracked down during an investigation into the disappearance of a minor girl from Gangondanahalli, according to a report by NDTV.

The girl’s parents had filed a missing persons complaint on 24 April, after which police tracked the accused using tower location data. During questioning, Karthik allegedly swallowed a locker key after being warned that he could face charges under the POCSO Act.

The incident triggered panic inside the police station, following which he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

He remained admitted under police security for three days. According to the report, doctors and police attempted to ensure the key passed naturally through digestion, during which Karthik was reportedly fed nearly 10 kilograms of bananas over several days. The key was eventually recovered through excretion late at night, officials said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.