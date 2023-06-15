Bengaluru Man Caught Stealing Women's Underwear, Masturbating; Booked | Representative image

In separate incidents, two cases of men stealing women's underwear have been reported, highlighting disturbing acts of invasion of privacy. One incident occurred in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha Layout, where a man was caught masturbating on a terrace after stealing women's innerwear. The other incident took place in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a man was captured stealing undergarments from a locality.

Man Caught Stealing and Engaging in Lewd Acts in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha Layout near Laggere, a man was booked for stealing women's innerwear and engaging in lewd acts on a terrace. The entire incident was captured on a surveillance camera, providing irrefutable evidence of his actions. The suspect had been visiting the area under the pretense of searching for a rental property, while secretly recording videos of women during their showers.

Police Initiates Manhunt and Registers Case

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Rajagopalnagar Police Station. Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the unidentified suspect.

Similar Incident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

In a separate incident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, another man was caught stealing women's undergarments from a locality. The theft was captured on CCTV, showing the suspect fleeing with the stolen underwear. A resident of the Gauspura locality filed a complaint against the unidentified man, who also stole money along with the undergarments.

Arrest and Investigation in Gwalior Incident

Subsequent to the complaint, the accused in the Gwalior incident was arrested. It was revealed that the thief had a specific modus operandi rather than randomly entering houses to steal clothes. Police authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to gather more evidence and ensure that all parties involved are held accountable for their actions.