Bengaluru Man Allegedly Beats Employee To Death With Bat After Catching Him With Daughter At Home |

Bengaluru: A man was arrested in Bengaluru's Yelahanka for allegedly beating his employee to death with a bat after finding him with his daughter at their residence. The victim, identified as Kiran, was from Kerala, while the accused, Anand Raj, hails from Tamil Nadu.

Accused Allegedly Finds Employee With Daughter

The incident reportedly took place on Monday after Raj allegedly told his daughter that he was travelling to his native village in Tamil Nadu. However, he returned to Yelahanka with his wife later that afternoon and reportedly found Kiran inside a room with his daughter.

Following the discovery, Raj allegedly sent his daughter and wife to a relative's house in Chikkaballapur. He then kept Kiran at the residence and assaulted him with a bat through the night, police said.

Victim Declared Dead At Hospital

The following afternoon, Raj allegedly kicked Kiran in the lower abdomen, following which the latter collapsed. The accused then took him to a hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors declared him dead. The matter came to light after Yelahanka police received information about the incident. A police team visited the spot and began an investigation.

Police Reveal Background Of Alleged Relationship

According to an NDTV report quoting the police, Anand Raj runs a small factory manufacturing sweet corn-making machines and had employed Kiran nearly two years ago. Kiran had allegedly developed a relationship with the accused's daughter, which Raj reportedly disapproved of.

Police said Raj's daughter is a second-year Pre-University Course (PUC) student in Mysuru, where she stays in a hostel. She had returned home for the Dasara holidays, during which she allegedly became close to Kiran. The Yelahanka police have registered a murder case and arrested Anand Raj. Further investigation is underway.